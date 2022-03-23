Analysts Anticipate Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Trustmark posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). Trustmark had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ TRMK traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,871. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.92. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.32%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 63.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 3,045.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

