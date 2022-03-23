Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.050-$0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$113 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.23 million.

Shares of NYSE:CLB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.34. The stock had a trading volume of 15,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,930. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on CLB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,148,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 537.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 59,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 49,891 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

