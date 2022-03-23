D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Trading Down 4.6%

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $78.93 and last traded at $79.00. Approximately 151,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,842,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.79.

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.77.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.22%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.