Brokerages Set Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) Target Price at $19.24

Shares of Cian Plc (NYSE:CIANGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.24.

CIAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. VTB Capital began coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIAN. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,632,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cian in the fourth quarter worth $5,162,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cian in the fourth quarter worth $3,699,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Cian in the fourth quarter worth $2,501,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Cian in the fourth quarter worth $1,646,000. Institutional investors own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cian stock remained flat at $$3.40 on Wednesday. Cian has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22.

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

