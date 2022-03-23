Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,574 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned about 0.11% of Citizens Financial Group worth $22,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 70,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.30. The stock had a trading volume of 291,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354,996. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average is $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

