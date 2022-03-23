Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Takes Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 208,973 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,431,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned about 0.29% of Advanced Drainage Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

WMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

Shares of WMS traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,784. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.66 and a 12 month high of $138.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.57.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

