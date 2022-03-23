Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.14

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.14 and traded as high as C$43.48. Empire shares last traded at C$43.45, with a volume of 257,593 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMP.A. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Empire from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.40.

The company has a market cap of C$11.41 billion and a PE ratio of 15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$40.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Empire’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

