Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.96

Shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.96 and traded as high as $22.16. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $22.09, with a volume of 5,326,475 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average of $19.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 1,266.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

