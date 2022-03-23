Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.18. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 277,677 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Origin Agritech during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Origin Agritech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Ltd. is engaged in the corn seed distribution business and research focusing on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. It is involved in agricultural biotechnology and an agricultural oriented e-commerce platform operating in China. The firm’s seed research and development activities focus on crop seed breeding and genetic improvement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.