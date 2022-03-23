FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.80

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.80 and traded as high as $9.90. FutureFuel shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 310,699 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $424.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.74.

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.07 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 8.17%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in FutureFuel in the second quarter worth about $123,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FutureFuel (NYSE:FF)

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

