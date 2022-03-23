Fluity (FLTY) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

Fluity (FLTY) traded down 32.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Fluity coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fluity has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. Fluity has a total market cap of $145,519.95 and $3,053.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00048798 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.58 or 0.07036390 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,148.67 or 0.99972005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00044338 BTC.

About Fluity

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,347,715 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

