Velas (VLX) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Velas has a market cap of $508.04 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000529 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000152 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002202 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003811 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000221 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,278,304,970 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VLXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.