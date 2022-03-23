Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

Analysts expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.62. Skyworks Solutions reported earnings per share of $2.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year earnings of $11.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.24 to $11.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.17 to $13.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWKS. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.55.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.10. 9,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.10. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total value of $1,612,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,500 shares of company stock worth $6,223,325 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,527,394,000 after acquiring an additional 122,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,168,628,000 after buying an additional 104,270 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $853,155,000 after buying an additional 1,348,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,924,000 after buying an additional 82,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,401,000 after buying an additional 501,084 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

