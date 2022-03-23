Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Grows Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,395 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned about 0.59% of Endava worth $54,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Endava by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Endava by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 1,310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.71.

NYSE:DAVA traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,283. Endava plc has a 1-year low of $79.21 and a 1-year high of $172.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.62. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 85.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

