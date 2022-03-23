Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.30 million-$97.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.77 million.Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.170 EPS.

YEXT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.16. 54,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.67 million, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. Yext has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $15.48.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yext will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.29.

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 7,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $52,449.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $163,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,002 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Yext by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Yext by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Yext by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yext by 18.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.