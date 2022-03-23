Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Trims Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC reduced its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,322 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned approximately 0.26% of Gartner worth $72,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 553.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Gartner in the third quarter worth $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Gartner in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Gartner by 189.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.80.

Shares of IT stock traded down $5.18 on Wednesday, hitting $295.27. 1,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,453. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.58. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.59 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

