Tigress Financial Boosts Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $29.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Tigress Financial to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.85.

Shares of Wendy’s stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.81. 26,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,793,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $915,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 361,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

