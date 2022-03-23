Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Purchases 1,068 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 1.2% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned 0.07% of American Tower worth $96,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in American Tower by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,108,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in American Tower by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,955,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,463,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $1,065,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 7.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.53.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT traded down $3.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $107.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.06%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

