Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Mar 23rd, 2022

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREFGet Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of CJREF stock remained flat at $$4.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,505. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $827.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREFGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $369.28 million during the quarter.

About Corus Entertainment (Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

