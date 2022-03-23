AirSwap Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges (AST)

AirSwap (AST) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. AirSwap has a market cap of $22.31 million and approximately $895,085.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AirSwap has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One AirSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC on exchanges.



About AirSwap

AirSwap is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

Buying and Selling AirSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

