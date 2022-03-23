CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.42). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.96% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

NASDAQ:CTMX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.99. 78,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,181. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $195.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 355.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 742,915 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 16,420 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,268,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

