Brokerages Expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) to report ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 227.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $252.54 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 21.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 18.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth about $114,000. 3.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGS stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,888. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $910.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (Get Rating)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.