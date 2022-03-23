UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,574 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,948 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.1% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $77,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $83,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $505.32. 2,682,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,488,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $360.55 and a 12-month high of $513.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $478.84 and its 200-day moving average is $457.91.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

