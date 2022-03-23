TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.08

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.08 and traded as high as $3.74. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 2,457,884 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.09.

In other TETRA Technologies news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 200,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $713,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 98,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,030 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 24,875 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,135,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 270,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 66,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

