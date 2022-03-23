LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Trading Down 6.2%

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $114.53 and last traded at $115.20. 6,571 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 172,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.82.

Several research firms have weighed in on LCII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.83%.

In other news, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2,151.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LCI Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LCI Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in LCI Industries by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,255,000 after acquiring an additional 72,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in LCI Industries by 26.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,785,000 after acquiring an additional 95,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

