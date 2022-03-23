Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 15,586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 108,270 shares.The stock last traded at $21.56 and had previously closed at $22.29.

BCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.3307 per share. This is an increase from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at $7,571,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the second quarter valued at $1,768,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the third quarter valued at $990,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Banco de Chile by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 25,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Banco de Chile by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

