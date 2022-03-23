Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $6.96. Approximately 2,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 570,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

FATH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FATH. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH)

Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.

