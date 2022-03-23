Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.050-$4.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Citi Trends also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.150-$0.400 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTRN. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.06. 10,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.56. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $111.44.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $240.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 605,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,384,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Citi Trends by 120.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,839 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Citi Trends by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 49,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Citi Trends by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Citi Trends by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

