Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Given a C$15.50 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$15.50 price target by research analysts at TD Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.47 to C$14.44 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

TSE:AI traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$14.16. 58,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,690. The company has a quick ratio of 77.63, a current ratio of 79.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.25. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a one year low of C$12.90 and a one year high of C$15.49. The company has a market cap of C$606.15 million and a PE ratio of 14.48.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

