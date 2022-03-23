Royal Bank of Canada Increases PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$21.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$15.50 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.79.

PrairieSky Royalty stock traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.44. 241,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,346. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$12.51 and a 1 year high of C$17.94. The firm has a market cap of C$4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.99.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$162,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 640,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,438,697.16.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

