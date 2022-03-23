JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Has $264.22 Million Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd decreased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,993,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 330,983 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline comprises approximately 32.6% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $264,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 845.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

GSK traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.96. 133,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,118,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.08. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 102.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

