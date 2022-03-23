1,496 Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Purchased by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CP traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $81.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,054. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.88.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

