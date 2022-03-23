Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.05 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 15.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 50.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYBT traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.61. The stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,928. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.92 and a 12 month high of $67.40. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

