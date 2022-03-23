$0.36 EPS Expected for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. Madison Square Garden Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($3.66) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.93). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 29.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $516.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.13) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.53. 2,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,436. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $97.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $14,658,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 269,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 65,254 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

