Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 13,652 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,652 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $22,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 184.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after acquiring an additional 52,474 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $223,000. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.8% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 23,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,161 shares of company stock worth $927,891 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $213.94. The stock had a trading volume of 17,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,017. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.08 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

