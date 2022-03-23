Crust (CRU) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.41 Million

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Crust coin can now be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the US dollar. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007594 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00118915 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005762 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 245.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.53 or 0.00323986 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000369 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

