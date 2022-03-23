HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.320-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $805 million-$820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $768.98 million.HireRight also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.32-1.45 EPS.

NYSE HRT traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 16,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,294. HireRight has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $19.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HRT shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HireRight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth $746,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth $2,495,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth $174,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

