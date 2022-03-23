Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,917 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Cintas by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $7.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $400.73. 9,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,291. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $328.57 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $381.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

