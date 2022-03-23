Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 8,358 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,358 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

IFF traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.96. 9,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 126.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.92. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.