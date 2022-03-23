Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Takes Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,855 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,135 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,789,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,391,000 after acquiring an additional 21,464 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 66.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,485,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,189,000 after acquiring an additional 591,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 30.2% in the third quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,233,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,926,000 after acquiring an additional 286,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.29.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Mabus acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $435,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,847,410. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.78. 24,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,893,309. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.70 and a 52-week high of $160.96. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 104.43 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.24 and its 200-day moving average is $143.54.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Worldwide (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.