iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,464,187 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 17,139,443 shares.The stock last traded at $4.86 and had previously closed at $4.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC reduced their price objective on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after purchasing an additional 666,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth $1,586,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,510,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iQIYI by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 67,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

