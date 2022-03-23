AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Up to $18.26

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.26, but opened at $19.71. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $21.08, with a volume of 4,081,380 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.25.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $459,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 11,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $329,086.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 813,701 shares of company stock valued at $17,050,329. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,998,000 after buying an additional 9,533,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,681,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,745,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,983,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 13.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

