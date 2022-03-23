Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $150.00

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$150.00 and last traded at C$150.95, with a volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$150.27.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEQ. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Mainstreet Equity from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$120.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$130.83.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$132.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$120.45.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.