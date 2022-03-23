Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) traded up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.98 and last traded at $35.98. 8,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 711,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.21.

XMTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.09.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.57.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Xometry had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 184.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xometry news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 13,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $585,755.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $123,381.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,772,163.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth about $281,740,000. Foundry Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth about $167,923,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,657,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,742,000 after acquiring an additional 753,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Xometry by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,378,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,648,000 after buying an additional 675,250 shares during the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry Company Profile (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies worldwide. It provides CNC machining, sheet metal, 3D printing, injection molding, urethane casting, materials, and other products. The company operates the Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Viking, SOWA, Kyocera, Allied Machine & Engineering, Mitsubishi, and Sandvik brands.

