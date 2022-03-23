Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $90.00

Shares of Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 90.40 ($1.19), with a volume of 51057 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.20 ($1.21).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of £131.01 million and a P/E ratio of 11.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 101.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 107.82.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

