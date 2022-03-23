Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 73,007 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,007 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $33,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.94. The company had a trading volume of 370,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,770,259. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $201.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

