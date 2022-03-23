The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,658 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Boeing were worth $45,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $647,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $635,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,423 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.81. The stock had a trading volume of 160,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,483,307. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.23. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $167.58 and a one year high of $260.48. The firm has a market cap of $110.29 billion, a PE ratio of -26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

