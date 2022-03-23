Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $7,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 24.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Twilio by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Barclays upgraded Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Twilio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.52.

In other news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,961 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $1.94 on Wednesday, hitting $165.08. The stock had a trading volume of 32,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,697. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $412.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.57 and its 200 day moving average is $257.95. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

