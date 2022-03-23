Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $7.49 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,502 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.64.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.60. 18,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.60. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.07 and a 52-week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,930. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

