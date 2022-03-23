ICHI (ICHI) Tops One Day Volume of $3.88 Million

ICHI (ICHI) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One ICHI coin can now be bought for about $44.63 or 0.00105305 BTC on exchanges. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $198.08 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded 99.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00048691 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.80 or 0.07066230 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,395.94 or 1.00033338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00044387 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,438,315 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

